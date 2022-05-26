Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 166,414 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 3,417,743 shares.The stock last traded at $75.87 and had previously closed at $75.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.69.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.