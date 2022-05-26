XIO Tops One Day Volume of $103,650.00 (XIO)

XIO (XIO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One XIO coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XIO has a market cap of $7.86 million and approximately $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XIO has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000609 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000387 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

XIO Coin Profile

XIO (XIO) is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for XIO is medium.com/bombx . XIO’s official website is xio.network . The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling XIO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XIO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XIO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

