XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of XOMA in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of XOMA stock opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. XOMA has a twelve month low of $16.96 and a twelve month high of $39.02. The company has a market cap of $196.10 million, a P/E ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.43.

XOMA ( NASDAQ:XOMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. XOMA had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $3.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 million. On average, analysts anticipate that XOMA will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James R. Neal sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $33,352.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 2,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $70,216.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,553,569. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in XOMA by 138.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in XOMA by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in XOMA by 222.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in XOMA by 181.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in XOMA by 23.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

