XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $135.06

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 135.06 ($1.70) and traded as low as GBX 131 ($1.65). XPS Pensions Group shares last traded at GBX 138 ($1.74), with a volume of 106,346 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.01) price target on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 191 ($2.40) price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 188 ($2.37).

The stock has a market cap of £287.21 million and a PE ratio of 35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 131.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 135.08.

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to pension scheme trustees and sponsoring employers for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, member option exercises advice, and scheme benefit design advice.

