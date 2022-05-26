XSGD Trading Up 5% This Week (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 26th. In the last week, XSGD has traded 5% higher against the dollar. XSGD has a total market cap of $128.00 million and approximately $124,293.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD coin can now be bought for $0.73 or 0.00002465 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 190.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,558.28 or 1.40569244 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 60.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00021119 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003379 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 488.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.55 or 0.00502474 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00031639 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000285 BTC.

About XSGD

XSGD launched on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 183,557,144 coins and its circulating supply is 175,632,860 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

