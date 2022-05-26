Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) Shares Sold by Partners Capital Investment Group LLP

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,126 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP owned about 1.47% of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF worth $8,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,463,000 after acquiring an additional 168,170 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 360,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,318,000 after purchasing an additional 204,508 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,212,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 37,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 34,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.02. 198,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,754. Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.92 and a fifty-two week high of $37.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.89.

