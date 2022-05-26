Yankuang Energy Group (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Hits New 1-Year High at $33.79

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.79 and last traded at $33.68, with a volume of 6680 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.06.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Yankuang Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.90.

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in worldwide. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, as well as electricity and related heat supply services; and explores for potash mineral.

