Ycash (YEC) Market Capitalization Tops $1.10 Million

Ycash (YEC) traded down 33.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 26th. Ycash has a market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $153.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ycash has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for $0.0879 or 0.00000299 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.88 or 0.00298882 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00073143 BTC.

Zero (ZERO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00067662 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004400 BTC.

About Ycash

YEC is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,478,209 coins. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

