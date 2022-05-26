Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y) Senior Officer Sherilyn Ann King Sells 3,198 Shares

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Rating) Senior Officer Sherilyn Ann King sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.90, for a total transaction of C$44,452.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$150,342.40.

Y opened at C$14.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$389.01 million and a PE ratio of 5.33. Yellow Pages Limited has a 1-year low of C$12.80 and a 1-year high of C$15.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.89.

Get Yellow Pages alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Yellow Pages’s payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Yellow Pages from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Yellow Pages Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Pages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Pages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.