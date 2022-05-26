YETI (NYSE:YETI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.86-$2.91 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.67 billion-$1.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.68 billion.

Several research firms have issued reports on YETI. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $124.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $86.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YETI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, YETI currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.42.

Get YETI alerts:

Shares of NYSE:YETI traded up $3.72 on Thursday, reaching $45.37. 281,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.57. YETI has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. YETI had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 47.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts predict that YETI will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YETI Company Profile (Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.