Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Gap Up to $4.83

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.83, but opened at $5.19. Yext shares last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 21,903 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on YEXT shares. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. DA Davidson cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $661.18 million, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.48.

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $100.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.04 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.88% and a negative return on equity of 43.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 31,127 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $163,416.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Marc Ferrentino sold 7,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $47,994.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,002 shares of company stock valued at $583,714 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yext by 204.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Yext in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Yext in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Yext in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Yext in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

