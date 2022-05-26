Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.33), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS.

Youdao stock opened at $4.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of -0.61. Youdao has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $27.78.

DAO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Youdao from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Youdao by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Youdao during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Youdao by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Youdao by 227.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 10,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Youdao during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

