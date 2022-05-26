Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.33), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS.
Youdao stock opened at $4.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of -0.61. Youdao has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $27.78.
DAO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Youdao from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.
Youdao Company Profile (Get Rating)
Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.
