Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) to report $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.11. Bausch Health Companies posted earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $4.87. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $5.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bausch Health Companies.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 649.29%. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

In related news, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 6,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $150,971.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $107,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,668 shares of company stock valued at $378,570 in the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snider Financial Group boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 11.1% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.74. 435,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,577,677. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.62. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.54.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bausch Health Companies (BHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.