Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) to Announce $0.55 EPS

Analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.54. Central Pacific Financial posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $60.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.89 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 31.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPF. Zacks Investment Research cut Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Central Pacific Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of Central Pacific Financial stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $23.99. 106,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,183. The stock has a market cap of $660.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.95 and its 200 day moving average is $27.65. Central Pacific Financial has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $30.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.86%.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, President Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 6,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $179,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 2,830.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 421,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after buying an additional 406,690 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 64.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 753,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,015,000 after buying an additional 295,134 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $5,852,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 14.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,168,000 after buying an additional 179,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 13.8% during the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,409,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,207,000 after purchasing an additional 170,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

