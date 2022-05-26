Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Brokerages expect Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) to announce $1.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.42 billion and the lowest is $1.38 billion. Edwards Lifesciences posted sales of $1.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full year sales of $5.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.66 billion to $5.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $6.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

EW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.26.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.66. The stock had a trading volume of 44,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,428. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $91.52 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.34. The company has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,171,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.04, for a total value of $2,440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,520.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 234,840 shares of company stock valued at $25,306,349. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 21,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 701 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

