Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to Announce $3.50 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) to announce $3.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.44. Essex Property Trust reported earnings per share of $3.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $14.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.84 to $14.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $15.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.77 to $15.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Essex Property Trust.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESS. Barclays downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $367.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $343.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $420.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $352.07.

In other news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

ESS traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $283.25. 7,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,614. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.61. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.74. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $275.33 and a 1 year high of $363.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 145.70%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essex Property Trust (ESS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.