Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Ladder Capital posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 18.52%.

LADR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ladder Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

NYSE:LADR traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $11.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,454. Ladder Capital has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 104.42, a current ratio of 104.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 133.34%.

In other news, CEO Brian Harris sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $376,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,273,364.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $232,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,396.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,139 shares of company stock valued at $1,377,805 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,681,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,791,000 after purchasing an additional 321,502 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,571,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,277,000 after purchasing an additional 105,014 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,660,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,893,000 after purchasing an additional 194,621 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,503,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,008,000 after acquiring an additional 577,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,489,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,855,000 after acquiring an additional 431,534 shares during the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

