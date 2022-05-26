Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $921.21 Million

Analysts expect Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) to announce sales of $921.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Twilio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $911.10 million to $956.00 million. Twilio reported sales of $668.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twilio will report full-year sales of $3.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $5.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Twilio.

TWLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $455.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.76.

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,320.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total transaction of $325,041.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,219 shares in the company, valued at $9,099,106.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,535 shares of company stock worth $1,510,014 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 864.7% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Greycroft LP purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWLO traded up $4.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.82. 2,022,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,875,039. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.38 and its 200-day moving average is $190.88. Twilio has a 1 year low of $87.67 and a 1 year high of $412.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.10.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

