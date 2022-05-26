Zacks: Analysts Expect Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.08 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) to post $3.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.27 billion and the lowest is $2.88 billion. Air Products and Chemicals reported sales of $2.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full-year sales of $12.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.59 billion to $12.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.12 billion to $13.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $4.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $240.75. The company had a trading volume of 16,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,562. The stock has a market cap of $53.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $241.69 and a 200 day moving average of $264.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

