Zacks: Analysts Expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) will report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.27). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.20% and a negative net margin of 253.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AUPH stock opened at $11.36 on Monday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $33.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

