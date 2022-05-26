Zacks: Analysts Expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to Post $1.07 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) will post $1.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.17. Citizens Financial Group posted earnings per share of $1.46 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $4.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 30.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $39.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $36.76 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.05%.

In other news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,620. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

