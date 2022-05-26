Zacks: Analysts Expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.88 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) will post sales of $5.88 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.10 billion and the highest is $6.29 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs posted sales of $5.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full-year sales of $23.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.31 billion to $25.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $20.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.71 billion to $23.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.27. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 78.74%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.54.

Shares of NYSE CLF traded up $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $23.46. 14,135,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,765,836. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.42. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

In related news, EVP Keith Koci bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $122,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 290,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,874,263.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.32 per share, for a total transaction of $105,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,261.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 13,100 shares of company stock worth $330,358. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

