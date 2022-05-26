Zacks: Analysts Expect Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) to Announce $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Formula One Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.15. Formula One Group reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Formula One Group will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Formula One Group.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.07 million. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Formula One Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Formula One Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Formula One Group from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Formula One Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Formula One Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.43.

NASDAQ:FWONK traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.54. The stock had a trading volume of 25,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Formula One Group has a one year low of $43.25 and a one year high of $71.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.58 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $135,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $328,850 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FWONK. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 585,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,997,000 after acquiring an additional 343,061 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,990,000 after purchasing an additional 196,954 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,690,000 after purchasing an additional 151,376 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Formula One Group by 643.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,094,000 after acquiring an additional 124,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Formula One Group during the first quarter worth $4,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

