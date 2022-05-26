Zacks: Analysts Expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.39 Billion

Equities analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.39 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.45 billion and the lowest is $2.27 billion. JetBlue Airways posted sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 59.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full year sales of $9.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.77 billion to $9.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.87 billion to $11.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover JetBlue Airways.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.05. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James cut shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. MKM Partners raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 14.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 88,089 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 97.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,561,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,210 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 19.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

JBLU stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,238,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,077,750. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $20.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.64.

About JetBlue Airways (Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JetBlue Airways (JBLU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.