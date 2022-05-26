Zacks: Analysts Expect Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Kelly Services reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Kelly Services from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Kelly Services stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.54. The company had a trading volume of 125,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,486. Kelly Services has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The company has a market cap of $769.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Kelly Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Kelly Services by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Kelly Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 73,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

