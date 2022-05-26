Zacks: Analysts Expect Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) to Post -$1.67 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($1.67) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rivian Automotive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.79) and the highest is ($1.50). The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will report full year earnings of ($6.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.64) to ($5.50). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($5.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.34) to ($4.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rivian Automotive.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.50 by 0.07. The firm had revenue of 95.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 113.64 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RIVN shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $90.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $104.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 73.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN traded up 2.18 during trading on Friday, reaching 29.43. 243,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,441,213. Rivian Automotive has a 12 month low of 19.25 and a 12 month high of 179.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 36.24 and a 200-day moving average price of 67.69. The company has a current ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.88, for a total value of 188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 6,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of 25.56, for a total transaction of 154,229.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,064,685.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,006,926 shares of company stock worth $402,737,029 in the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the first quarter worth $369,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,199 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,621 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $5,604,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

