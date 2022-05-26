Zacks: Analysts Expect SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.77 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) to post $2.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SpartanNash’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.77 billion and the lowest is $2.76 billion. SpartanNash posted sales of $2.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SpartanNash will report full year sales of $9.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.93 billion to $9.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.11 billion to $9.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SpartanNash.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on SPTN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. CL King began coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

SPTN stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.22. 272,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,612. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.90. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $37.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPTN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,431,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,663,000 after buying an additional 172,895 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 9.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,649,000 after buying an additional 263,582 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,750,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,743,000 after buying an additional 61,817 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,650,000 after buying an additional 32,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 5.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,055,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,835,000 after buying an additional 59,100 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

