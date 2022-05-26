Zacks: Analysts Expect The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.62 Billion

Equities analysts expect that The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) will announce $5.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Southern’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.58 billion. Southern reported sales of $5.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern will report full-year sales of $24.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.17 billion to $25.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $25.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.26 billion to $26.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Southern.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.29.

Southern stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,844,089. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.68 and its 200 day moving average is $68.69. The company has a market cap of $80.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Southern has a 52-week low of $60.12 and a 52-week high of $77.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.93%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total transaction of $1,081,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,597,880.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $129,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 337,987 shares of company stock valued at $24,296,964 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Southern by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $837,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $686,000. Finally, Carlson Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

