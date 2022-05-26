Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect that Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Aeva Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.62). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aeva Technologies.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,145.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

AEVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aeva Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aeva Technologies stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.92. The company had a trading volume of 957,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,186. The company has a market cap of $632.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average is $5.60. Aeva Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $12.47.

About Aeva Technologies (Get Rating)

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aeva Technologies (AEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.