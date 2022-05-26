Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Posted by on May 26th, 2022

Analysts expect that Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVAGet Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Aeva Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.62). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aeva Technologies.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,145.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

AEVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aeva Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aeva Technologies stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.92. The company had a trading volume of 957,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,186. The company has a market cap of $632.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average is $5.60. Aeva Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $12.47.

About Aeva Technologies (Get Rating)

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aeva Technologies (AEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.