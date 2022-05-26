Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to Announce $0.78 EPS

Analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.80. AstraZeneca reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

NYSE:AZN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.70. 6,216,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,466,632. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.22. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $53.63 and a 12 month high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

