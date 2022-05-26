Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $126.47 Million

Analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) will post sales of $126.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Payoneer Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $124.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $128.10 million. Payoneer Global posted sales of $110.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Payoneer Global will report full year sales of $555.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $554.96 million to $555.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $659.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Payoneer Global.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. Payoneer Global had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $136.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAYO shares. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Payoneer Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 142.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 10,464 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 66.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAYO traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.92. 2,935,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,103,998. Payoneer Global has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average of $5.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

