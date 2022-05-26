Zacks: Brokerages Expect Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.36 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.37 billion. Howmet Aerospace reported sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full year sales of $5.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.97 billion to $6.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Howmet Aerospace.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HWM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

HWM traded up $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $34.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,090,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,264. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $37.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.34. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.07 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

