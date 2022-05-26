Zacks: Brokerages Expect Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to Post $0.18 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Infosys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.19. Infosys reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Infosys will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on INFY shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Infosys to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Infosys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $18.14 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average of $22.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.03. Infosys has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $26.39.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFY. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Infosys by 160.1% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Infosys by 304.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

