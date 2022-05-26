Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.20 Billion

Analysts expect Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) to post $3.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.34 billion. Mohawk Industries reported sales of $2.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full-year sales of $12.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.06 billion to $12.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.04 billion to $13.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.89. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MHK shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

MHK stock traded up $4.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.66. The company had a trading volume of 9,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $117.56 and a 1 year high of $214.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,788,000 after acquiring an additional 35,043 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,902,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,828,000 after purchasing an additional 211,971 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,279,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,082,000 after purchasing an additional 73,764 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,752,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,661,000 after purchasing an additional 153,452 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,040,000 after purchasing an additional 364,085 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

