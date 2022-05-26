Zacks: Brokerages Expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.05). National CineMedia posted earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 78.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.09). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 564.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NCMI shares. B. Riley cut their price target on National CineMedia from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on National CineMedia in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Shares of National CineMedia stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $1.23. 1,825,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,270. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $5.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.76%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.91%.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 15,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $44,790.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCMI. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 81.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in National CineMedia by 363.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 38.4% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

