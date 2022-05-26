Zacks: Brokerages Expect ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.93 Million

Brokerages expect ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) to post sales of $3.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ReneSola’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.40 million and the highest is $5.00 million. ReneSola reported sales of $22.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 82.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full-year sales of $111.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $108.00 million to $115.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $135.52 million, with estimates ranging from $125.20 million to $143.35 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ReneSola.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 million. ReneSola had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 2.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on ReneSola from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOL. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in ReneSola by 143.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new stake in ReneSola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ReneSola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ReneSola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ReneSola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOL traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $4.69. 364,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,932. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.89. ReneSola has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The firm has a market cap of $314.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.90 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.38 and a quick ratio of 9.38.

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights.

