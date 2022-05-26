Zacks: Brokerages Expect Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Transcat’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Transcat posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transcat will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Transcat.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Transcat from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Transcat from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Transcat in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transcat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TRNS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.21. 1,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,024. Transcat has a 1 year low of $52.61 and a 1 year high of $101.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.46 and a 200 day moving average of $82.32.

In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $386,634.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNS. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Transcat by 137.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Transcat by 157.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Transcat by 30.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Transcat in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Transcat in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

