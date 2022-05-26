Zacks: Brokerages Expect Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) to Announce -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Weave Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Weave Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.57). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Weave Communications.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WEAV. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weave Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Weave Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.22.

In other Weave Communications news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 39,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $197,579.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,386,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,565,308.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake G. Modersitzki acquired 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $239,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,841 shares of company stock worth $603,248 in the last 90 days. 42.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,036,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. W Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,246,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,852,000. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WEAV traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.99. The stock had a trading volume of 800,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,506. Weave Communications has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.28.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

