Zacks Investment Research Downgrades TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $61.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TC Energy is a predominantly natural gas pipeline operator with operations spanning Canada, the United States and Mexico. A quality stock with industry leading wide moat assets, TC Energy has a secured portfolio of C$24 billion in growth projects. This should support the company’s stated dividend growth commitment of 3-5% annually in the future. TC Energy’s takeover of its TC PipeLines unit last year has helped it to improve corporate governance and lower cost of capital. However, continued timing and cost overrun issues over large construction projects, plus cancellation of Keystone XL, are major overhangs. Moreover, further share price appreciation will likely be tied to the progress on the debt reduction front, which sits at a massive C$37 billion. Therefore, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

Get TC Energy alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of TC Energy from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of TC Energy from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.42.

Shares of TRP opened at $56.84 on Monday. TC Energy has a 1-year low of $44.77 and a 1-year high of $59.06. The stock has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). TC Energy had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.51%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Capital World Investors lifted its position in TC Energy by 66.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,475,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,185,453,000 after purchasing an additional 22,507,712 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,409,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 22,350,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,260,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528,468 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,331,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,956,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $618,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TC Energy (TRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.