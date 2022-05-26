Zacks Investment Research Lowers Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. provides proprietary DNA-embedded biotechnology security solutions, using non-human DNA, that verify authenticity and protect corporate and government agencies from counterfeiting, fraud, piracy, product diversion, identity theft and unauthorized intrusion. They develop, market, and sub-license DNA security systems, supply-chain management systems and anti-counterfeit solutions. Applied DNA Sciences has an exclusive licensing and partnership agreement covering North America and Europe with Biowell Technology, Inc. of Taiwan. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on APDN. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Applied DNA Sciences from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Applied DNA Sciences from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of APDN stock opened at $1.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average of $3.19. Applied DNA Sciences has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $8.10.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 96.17% and a negative return on equity of 131.10%. The company had revenue of $6.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 million. Analysts anticipate that Applied DNA Sciences will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. 8.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that provide forensic power and protection for various applications used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNify IF portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits that provide real-time authentication of molecular tags in the field; and CertainT, which indicates the use of tagging, testing, and tracking platforms and solutions enabling manufacturers, brands, and trade organizations to convey proof of their product claims.

