Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cellectis SA is a gene-editing company. The company focused on developing immunotherapies based on gene edited engineered CAR-T cells. Cellectis SA is based in Paris, France. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CLLS. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cellectis from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cellectis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cellectis from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of CLLS opened at $3.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $157.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average of $6.00. Cellectis has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $16.53.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $13.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 312.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. Analysts expect that Cellectis will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 94.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Cellectis by 1,066.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cellectis by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Cellectis during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cellectis during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

