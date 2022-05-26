Zeno Research LLC Sells 30,494 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Zeno Research LLC cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 66.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 30,494 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 2.3% of Zeno Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Zeno Research LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after acquiring an additional 595,313 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $457,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.3% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 46.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 688 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney stock traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.61. The company had a trading volume of 11,286,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,977,107. The firm has a market cap of $192.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $99.47 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.98.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.12.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

