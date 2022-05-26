Zeno Research LLC Takes $5.36 Million Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Zeno Research LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 227,388 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,359,000. TELUS accounts for 5.2% of Zeno Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in TELUS by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in TELUS by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in TELUS by 23.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in TELUS by 10.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in TELUS by 7.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. 48.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TELUS alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TU. CIBC lifted their price objective on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities cut TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.86.

TU stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,230,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,768. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $21.48 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.263 per share. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 104.04%.

TELUS Company Profile (Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.