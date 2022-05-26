Zeno Research LLC Takes Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Zeno Research LLC bought a new stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 34,153 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,000. Twitter accounts for 1.4% of Zeno Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,533,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,428,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630,881 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 2,650.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,404,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $190,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,096 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,245,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $745,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,856 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,297,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $448,546,000 after buying an additional 2,400,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 1,153.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,393,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $144,556,000 after buying an additional 2,202,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWTR traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.52. The company had a trading volume of 22,899,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,666,730. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58. The firm has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.53 and a beta of 0.56.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the social networking company to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Twitter news, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud sold 490,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $18,262,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,100,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,829,907.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $893,597.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 173,721 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,910.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 542,764 shares of company stock worth $20,773,371. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TWTR. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Twitter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $64.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

