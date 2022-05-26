Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Issues Earnings Results

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Zepp Health had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 4.87%. Zepp Health updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of ZEPP stock opened at $2.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $126.86 million, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.33. Zepp Health has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $12.80.
The business also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.
About Zepp Health (Get Rating)
Zepp Health Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc.
