Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Issues Earnings Results

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Zepp Health had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 4.87%. Zepp Health updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ZEPP stock opened at $2.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $126.86 million, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.33. Zepp Health has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $12.80.

The business also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZEPP. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Zepp Health by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 50,218 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Zepp Health by 449.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Zepp Health by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 52,939 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zepp Health by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zepp Health by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

Zepp Health Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc.

