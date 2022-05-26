Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Stake Cut by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $119.15 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $108.47 and a one year high of $169.98. The firm has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.24 and its 200-day moving average is $124.02.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.20%.

ZBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.65.

