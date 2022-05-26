ZINC Price Down 8% This Week (ZINC)

ZINC (ZINC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 26th. One ZINC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZINC has a total market capitalization of $8,016.04 and $48.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZINC has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ZINC

ZINC is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. The official website for ZINC is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ZINC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

