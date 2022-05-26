Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.70-3.77 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.53-4.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.54 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.70-$3.77 EPS.

Shares of ZM stock traded up $4.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,613,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,041,859. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.28 and a 200 day moving average of $147.26. The stock has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of -0.66. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $79.03 and a 12-month high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZM. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $235.00 to $145.00 and set an inline rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $176.96.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $228,476.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,008,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $1,709,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,534 shares of company stock valued at $6,270,060. Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

