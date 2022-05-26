Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.20-$0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $304.00 million-$306.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $291.02 million.Zscaler also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.64-$0.65 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZS. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Zscaler from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Zscaler from $257.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zscaler from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Zscaler from $439.00 to $326.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Zscaler from $350.00 to $200.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $290.53.

Shares of ZS stock traded up $9.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.13. 5,905,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,711,162. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.28 and its 200-day moving average is $253.97. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $125.12 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $953,710.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $641,155.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 2.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 5.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

