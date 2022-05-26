Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.24 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.82% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

NYSE ZUO traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,562. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.87. Zuora has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $23.25.

In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 4,700 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $63,873.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,153.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 12,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $169,162.73. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 27,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,279.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,206 shares of company stock worth $830,044. Insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Zuora in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Zuora in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Zuora by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Zuora by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZUO has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zuora currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

