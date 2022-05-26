Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.24 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.82% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share.
NYSE ZUO traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,562. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.87. Zuora has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $23.25.
In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 4,700 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $63,873.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,153.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 12,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $169,162.73. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 27,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,279.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,206 shares of company stock worth $830,044. Insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.
ZUO has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zuora currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.71.
About Zuora (Get Rating)
Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zuora (ZUO)
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
- Dentsply Stock is Repricing Itself
- Is Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Starting To Bottom Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.